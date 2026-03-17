Insider Selling: PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Insider Sells 23,778 Shares of Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) insider Kelvin Stagg sold 23,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145, for a total transaction of £34,478.10.

Kelvin Stagg also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Kelvin Stagg sold 38,226 shares of PageGroup stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146, for a total transaction of £55,809.96.

PageGroup Trading Up 0.3%

LON PAGE opened at GBX 145.40 on Tuesday. PageGroup plc has a 52 week low of GBX 137 and a 52 week high of GBX 349.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 219.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £455.58 million, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PageGroup ( LON:PAGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PageGroup from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 327.50.

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About PageGroup

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PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

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