Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Upgraded to Outperform at Barrington Research

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Lifecore Biomedical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lifecore Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LFCR

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Lifecore Biomedical

Shares of LFCR opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.62. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFCR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 14.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc is a publicly traded specialty biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hyaluronic acid (HA)–based products that address medical and aesthetic needs. Lifecore’s proprietary HA formulations are designed to meet strict regulatory standards for purity, consistency and performance in highly regulated markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, orthopedics, dermatology and wound care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.