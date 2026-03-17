Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,884 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 179,057 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $96,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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