Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Nordson has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 62 years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordson to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

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Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $268.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.10. Nordson has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $305.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $669.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.68 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

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Nordson Company Profile

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Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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