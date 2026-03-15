Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 158.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,764 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXP. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 130.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $186.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $184.08 and a fifty-two week high of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $555.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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