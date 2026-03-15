Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,767 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 457,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $116.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

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