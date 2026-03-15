Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,767 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,237,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 457,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $116.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.43.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
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