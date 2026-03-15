International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Purchases $499,999.11 in Stock

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $499,999.11. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,060.36. This represents a 102.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Anders Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 11th, Anders Gustafsson acquired 12,875 shares of International Paper stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.84 per share, for a total transaction of $500,065.00.
International Paper Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IP opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $56.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $48.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.
Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.
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