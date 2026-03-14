Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Stewart Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.05 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.34 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,017.62. This represents a 4.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 551,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,437,000 after buying an additional 103,777 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,389,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 568,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,709,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 111.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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