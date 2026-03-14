NewMarket Corporation (NEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

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NewMarket Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $585.46 on Friday. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $510.07 and a 52-week high of $875.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $652.96 and a 200 day moving average of $734.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.53.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 15.37%.The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter.

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NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

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