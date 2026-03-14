iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 476.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of IVW opened at $116.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $126.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.39.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
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