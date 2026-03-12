Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS) Major Shareholder Holding Corp Energy Purchases 107,000 Shares of Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Corp Energy bought 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,393,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,317,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,219,715.40. This trade represents a 0.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding Corp Energy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Holding Corp Energy purchased 92,066 shares of Tecnoglass stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.24 per share, for a total transaction of $4,072,999.84.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Holding Corp Energy acquired 107,600 shares of Tecnoglass stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.41 per share, for a total transaction of $4,670,916.00.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $90.34.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass ( NYSE:TGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.21). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 290.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 223.4% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company’s product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high?performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family?run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

