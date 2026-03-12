Restore (LON:RST) Announces Earnings Results

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 22.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Restore had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Restore Stock Performance

Shares of RST stock opened at GBX 250 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.10 million, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.07. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 207 and a 12 month high of GBX 355.

Insider Activity

In other Restore news, insider Charles Skinner bought 11,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 per share, with a total value of £30,032.73. Insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Restore from GBX 425 to GBX 435 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 367.33.

About Restore

We provide secure and sustainable business services for data, information, communications and assets.

Restore plc leads the markets it serves. Supporting public and private sectors with critical services, income is highly predictable, recurring in nature and generates strong cashflows. We provide integrated information and data management, business digitisation, secure recycling of paper and technology assets, and commercial relocation solutions.

The Group has over 75 sites providing national scale with local service.

