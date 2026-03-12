Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $260.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.09 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.12%.
Here are the key takeaways from Smith Douglas Homes’ conference call:
- Margins compressed materially — Q4 home-closing gross margin was 19.9% (adjusted 21%), full-year margin fell to 21.8% from 26.2% in 2024, adjusted net income declined year-over-year, and Q1 guidance calls for a lower gross margin of 17.5%–18%, driven by higher incentives (~6.8% in Q4) and price concessions.
- Record volume and footprint expansion — the company delivered a record 2,908 homes in 2025, increased active communities 28% to 100, and controls ~22,300 lots (mostly via options), supporting scale and potential market-share gains.
- Pace-over-price operating model and operational efficiency — management is prioritizing sales velocity to protect its production engine (57-day build times reported in Q4 and meaningful cycle-time improvements in Houston), which it says is replicable across markets.
- Conservative balance sheet and capital priorities — year-end cash was $12.7M with notes payable $44.1M, debt-to-book capitalization ~9% (net ~6.6%); management will prioritize land/community investments but may opportunistically repurchase shares if valuation warrants it.
Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 11.5%
Shares of SDHC stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000.
About Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.
