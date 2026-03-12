Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $260.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.09 million. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

Here are the key takeaways from Smith Douglas Homes’ conference call:

Margins compressed materially — Q4 home-closing gross margin was 19.9% (adjusted 21%), full-year margin fell to 21.8% from 26.2% in 2024, adjusted net income declined year-over-year, and Q1 guidance calls for a lower gross margin of 17.5%–18% , driven by higher incentives (~6.8% in Q4) and price concessions.

— Q4 home-closing gross margin was 19.9% (adjusted 21%), full-year margin fell to 21.8% from 26.2% in 2024, adjusted net income declined year-over-year, and Q1 guidance calls for a lower gross margin of , driven by higher incentives (~6.8% in Q4) and price concessions. Record volume and footprint expansion — the company delivered a record 2,908 homes in 2025, increased active communities 28% to 100, and controls ~22,300 lots (mostly via options), supporting scale and potential market-share gains.

— the company delivered a record 2,908 homes in 2025, increased active communities 28% to 100, and controls ~22,300 lots (mostly via options), supporting scale and potential market-share gains. Pace-over-price operating model and operational efficiency — management is prioritizing sales velocity to protect its production engine (57-day build times reported in Q4 and meaningful cycle-time improvements in Houston), which it says is replicable across markets.

— management is prioritizing sales velocity to protect its production engine (57-day build times reported in Q4 and meaningful cycle-time improvements in Houston), which it says is replicable across markets. Conservative balance sheet and capital priorities — year-end cash was $12.7M with notes payable $44.1M, debt-to-book capitalization ~9% (net ~6.6%); management will prioritize land/community investments but may opportunistically repurchase shares if valuation warrants it.

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. Smith Douglas Homes has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDHC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Smith Douglas Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

