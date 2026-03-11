The Walt Disney Company $DIS Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,620,279 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $173,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney News Summary

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $25.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.80.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

