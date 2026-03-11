Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,905 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 88,091 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.23% of Electronic Arts worth $117,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $673,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,726,552,000 after buying an additional 932,024 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,279,249 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $204,296,000 after buying an additional 797,461 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.3% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,221 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $377,726,000 after purchasing an additional 791,978 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,069,543 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $619,127,000 after acquiring an additional 638,667 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $240,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,630.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $299,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,823 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.30.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.23 and its 200-day moving average is $196.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

