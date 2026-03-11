Vestcor Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Vestcor Inc reduced its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in F5 by 29.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,311 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,917,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,885 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total transaction of $1,064,655.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 150,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,621,080.19. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 3,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total transaction of $866,151.47. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $369,674.69. This represents a 70.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,370. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Stock Up 0.3%

F5 stock opened at $286.14 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $346.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.27.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

