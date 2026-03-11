Van ECK Associates Corp Has $190.36 Million Holdings in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,287,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.86% of NuScale Power worth $190,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 292.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.89. NuScale Power Corporation has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SMR. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $55.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Texas Capital upgraded NuScale Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 25,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $317,121.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 268,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,949.82. The trade was a 8.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Fluor sold 463,747 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $6,098,273.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,936,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,164,606.80. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,610 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,439. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuScale Power News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded supply?chain support with Framatome should help fuel production capacity and delivery timing for NuScale’s NRC?approved SMR technology, reducing a key execution risk if projects proceed. Framatome and NuScale Power Contract

Expanded supply?chain support with Framatome should help fuel production capacity and delivery timing for NuScale’s NRC?approved SMR technology, reducing a key execution risk if projects proceed. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes NuScale’s first European SMR project is moving forward but remains conditional; this is a positive commercial milestone but not yet revenue?guaranteed. Europe’s First NuScale-Powered Modular Reactor Project

Coverage notes NuScale’s first European SMR project is moving forward but remains conditional; this is a positive commercial milestone but not yet revenue?guaranteed. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms and plaintiff notices: a flurry of class actions and investor alerts allege misstatements tied to NuScale’s ENTRA1 commercialization path; April 20, 2026 is repeatedly cited as the lead?plaintiff deadline — this legal overhang is pressuring the stock. SMR Fraud Reminder: NuScale Power Investors

Multiple law firms and plaintiff notices: a flurry of class actions and investor alerts allege misstatements tied to NuScale’s ENTRA1 commercialization path; April 20, 2026 is repeatedly cited as the lead?plaintiff deadline — this legal overhang is pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Worsening financials and a large equity raise: fiscal?2025 results showed a much deeper loss, and management filed a new US$1 billion at?the?market offering (while withdrawing a prior US$750M plan), diluting near?term shareholder value and signaling funding needs. Why NuScale Power (SMR) Is Down

Worsening financials and a large equity raise: fiscal?2025 results showed a much deeper loss, and management filed a new US$1 billion at?the?market offering (while withdrawing a prior US$750M plan), diluting near?term shareholder value and signaling funding needs. Negative Sentiment: Analyst skepticism and governance concerns: several firms downgraded or questioned NuScale’s ENTRA1 partner and execution outlook, and filings/name?calling (e.g., claims involving Fluor oversight) have amplified investor uncertainty. Wall Street Downgrades NuScale

Analyst skepticism and governance concerns: several firms downgraded or questioned NuScale’s ENTRA1 partner and execution outlook, and filings/name?calling (e.g., claims involving Fluor oversight) have amplified investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: PR/legal summaries point to a sharp prior share drop (~12%) tied to ENTRA1 revelations and subsequent lawsuits; the litigation and headline risk are the primary drivers of today’s negative sentiment. SMR Investor Alert: NuScale Power Sued for Fraud

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

Featured Stories

