Pinkerton Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 29.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,491,000 after buying an additional 2,751,747 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,599,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,543,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,563,000 after acquiring an additional 929,600 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,827,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,812,000 after purchasing an additional 604,363 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALAB. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.89.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $1,174,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 128,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,046,027.48. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $898,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,464,649.80. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 224,292 shares of company stock valued at $27,676,069 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.65. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.75.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

