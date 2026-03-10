Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 110,877 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Causeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 110,877 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.51.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $435.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at $46,087,420.53. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.