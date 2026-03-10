Inceptionr LLC Invests $877,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 51,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna set a $325.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Lam Research Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $211.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $256.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

