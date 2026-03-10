Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 3,818 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 4.1%

BR opened at $188.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.71 and a one year high of $271.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.49 per share, with a total value of $1,030,797.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $48,727.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

