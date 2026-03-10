Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 171,740 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 362,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,370,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,621,000 after purchasing an additional 637,336 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 570.0% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 546,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,841,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 502,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 316,702 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

