Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes Sells 6,001 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) CFO Frank Stokes sold 6,001 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $167,907.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,178.30. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Stokes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Frank Stokes sold 7,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $192,080.00.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.62. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $81.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,283,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,105,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 658,725 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 822,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 457,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $11,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSTL

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company specializing in the development and commercialization of prognostic and diagnostic tests for patients with dermatologic conditions. The company’s proprietary portfolio of genomic assays is designed to improve risk assessment and guide clinical decision-making for individuals with skin cancers and other skin-related diseases. By combining genomic data with advanced statistical algorithms, Castle Biosciences seeks to provide actionable insights that help physicians tailor treatment plans and monitoring strategies.

The company’s flagship test, DecisionDx-Melanoma, evaluates the probability of metastasis in patients diagnosed with cutaneous melanoma, supporting more personalized surveillance and therapeutic approaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.