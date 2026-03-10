Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 17,286 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,286 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Samsara by 6,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Samsara by 906.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 953.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 3,202.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 100.0% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Samsara Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,701.90 and a beta of 1.60. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Samsara

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $46,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,762.32. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,112. This trade represents a 82.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,922,923 shares of company stock worth $92,572,104. Insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.