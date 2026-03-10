Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,390 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Prudential Public worth $41,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 59.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Public by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 448.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 90.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 22.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Prudential Public Stock Performance

Shares of PUK opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUK

About Prudential Public

(Free Report)

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.