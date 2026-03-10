Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $36.61 Million Stock Position in Weibo Corporation $WB

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,952,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,531 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Weibo worth $36,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Weibo by 537.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 111,821 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Weibo by 151.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 180,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 48.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 192,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Weibo by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Weibo Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of WB opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Weibo Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Weibo

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation operates one of China’s leading social media and microblogging platforms under the brand name Weibo. Launched in August 2009 by Sina Corporation, Weibo enables users to create, share and engage with short-form posts in real time. The platform supports text, images, videos and live streams, and offers features such as trending topics, hashtag campaigns and public discussion forums to facilitate user interaction and content discovery.

Weibo’s product suite extends beyond basic social networking to include digital content services such as live streaming, online games, value-added messaging and e-commerce integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.