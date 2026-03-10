Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $152,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,008.42 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $951.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,044.23 and a 200 day moving average of $944.67.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

