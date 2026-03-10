Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $152,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,008.42 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $951.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,044.23 and a 200 day moving average of $944.67.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launched an Employer Connect platform to engage employers and payers — a channel that could speed formulary conversations and uptake of Lilly’s weight?management and diabetes medicines. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Announces the Launch of its Employer Connect Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Pharmacy expanded access to Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen, widening retail distribution and patient convenience — likely to support Zepbound prescription volumes and recurring revenue. Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access to Eli Lilly’s Zepbound KwikPen for Weight Management
- Positive Sentiment: Announced a $500 million investment in South Korea’s biotech sector — strategic capital that could accelerate manufacturing, R&D collaborations and regional expansion of Lilly’s pipeline and commercial footprint. Eli Lilly (LLY) Is Making a Big Bet on South Korea’s Biotech Sector. Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a buy rating, reinforcing analyst support for Lilly’s growth thesis driven by GLP?1 leadership and pipeline depth. J.P. Morgan Keeps Their Buy Rating on Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces continue to highlight Lilly’s dominant GLP?1 franchises (Mounjaro, Zepbound) and pipeline assets — supporting the long?term growth narrative even as valuation remains elevated.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted Lilly outperformed the broader market in recent sessions, reflecting momentum trading around GLP?1 exposure rather than new company?specific data. Eli Lilly (LLY) Laps the Stock Market: Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/opinion pieces caution that LLY’s valuation is stretched — a reminder that upside may be tied to continued strong sales and pipeline progress rather than multiple expansion alone. Should You Buy Eli Lilly Stock Now or Wait for More of a Pullback?
- Negative Sentiment: A U.S. court certified a nationwide class of third?party payors in racketeering litigation tied to Actos, raising potential legal and cash?flow risk if liabilities materialize. This is a direct headline risk to watch. Actos Class Action Puts Eli Lilly Legal And Cash Flow Risks In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Reportedly some basic Medicare plans may not adhere to the $50/month out?of?pocket cap for weight?loss drugs under the agency model — a coverage/affordability uncertainty that could affect uptake and public perception. Eli Lilly says some Medicare plans may exceed $50 cap for weight-loss drugs
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.