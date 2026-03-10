Pinkerton Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Pinkerton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 56,046 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 47,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,574,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,110,000 after buying an additional 85,833 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.88.

Key Headlines Impacting Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Zachary sold 121,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $14,485,422.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,211,341.40. This represents a 63.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 37,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $4,556,870.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 160,174 shares in the company, valued at $19,368,240.08. This represents a 19.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,176 shares of company stock worth $38,281,735. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $117.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $125.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 28.08%.The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

