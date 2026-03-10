Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,489 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.99% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $2,419,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 14,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:APD opened at $274.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of -181.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.11 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is -474.17%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Featured Stories

