Capital International Investors Sells 2,590,760 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,212,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,590,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.57% of Exxon Mobil worth $2,730,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.41.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $150.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60. The stock has a market cap of $626.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.58%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

