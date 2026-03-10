Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,328 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $43,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

