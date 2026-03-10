226,377 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU Bought by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 226,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Futu by 36.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 932,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,101,000 after purchasing an additional 247,824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Futu by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 344,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 36,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Down 0.1%

FUTU opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $202.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Futu from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Futu

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.