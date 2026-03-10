Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,942,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,117,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,340 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,223,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,151,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,144,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,955,000 after acquiring an additional 83,739 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $247.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.88. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $171.51 and a 52 week high of $262.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

