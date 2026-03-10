Private Advisor Group LLC Has $36.05 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF $JHSC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHSC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

JHSC opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $660.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.05. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHSC was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by John Hancock.

