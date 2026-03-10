Private Advisor Group LLC Has $20.21 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $20,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,401,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,528,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 90,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $100.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.