Causeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,207,568 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $2,698,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $23.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.00%.

KEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company’s activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

