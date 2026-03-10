4,924 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $132.09.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges. The Biotech Index is a modified equal weight index.

