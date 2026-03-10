Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Receives $100.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.0769.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.94%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.