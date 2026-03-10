Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OCS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Oculis from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Oculis from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oculis from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oculis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

OCS stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. Oculis has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $30.68.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,173.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oculis by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oculis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oculis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis SA (NASDAQ: OCS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

