Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHEN. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.40 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.79. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company operates as a diversified communications provider offering both wireless and wireline services across rural markets in the Mid-Atlantic region. Headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia, the company designs, builds and maintains network infrastructure to deliver mobile connectivity, high-speed broadband access and related telecommunications solutions to residential, business and wholesale customers.

In its wireless segment, the company owns and operates a portfolio of cellular towers and associated spectrum under a long-term partnership with a national carrier.

