Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vinci FY2027 Earnings

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Vinci in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Erste Group Bank has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vinci’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised Vinci from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vinci Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $37.75 on Monday. Vinci has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group’s activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.

Vinci’s principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.

See Also

