Scotiabank Predicts Orbia Advance FY2027 Earnings

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Orbia Advance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.16 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Orbia Advance’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Orbia Advance has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.48.

Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

