Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $20.00 price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $477.20 million, a PE ratio of -343.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 121,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 102,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 616.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

