Erste Group Bank Weighs in on Allianz FY2027 Earnings

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Allianz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year. Erste Group Bank has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allianz’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.04 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 18.31%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Allianz Price Performance

ALIZY stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. Allianz has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $46.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.01.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a history dating back to 1890. The company is primarily known as a major global insurer and asset manager, offering a wide range of insurance and risk management products for individuals, businesses and institutional clients. Allianz’s operations encompass property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, retirement solutions and specialty risk coverage for commercial and corporate customers.

In addition to underwriting insurance, Allianz operates substantial asset management businesses that manage investments on behalf of its insurance operations and external clients.

