TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $66.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of TPG in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

Shares of TPG opened at $42.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. TPG has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. TPG had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TPG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 554.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 25,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TPG by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $28,455,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) is a global alternative asset management firm that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, growth equity, real assets, credit and hedge funds. Founded in 1992 as Texas Pacific Group, the firm has expanded its product set to serve a broad set of institutional and individual investors through commingled funds, separately managed accounts and other customized investment vehicles.

TPG operates investment platforms that target buyouts, growth-stage companies, real estate and credit opportunities, and it has developed dedicated thematic and impact vehicles such as the TPG Rise Fund to pursue social and environmental outcomes alongside financial returns.

