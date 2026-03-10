CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE) Receives $34.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of CAE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, February 15th.

CAE opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CAE has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $911.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.62 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.70%.CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $118,239,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CAE by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,422,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,739 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in CAE by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,704,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CAE by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,820 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

