Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,622 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $30,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.50 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

