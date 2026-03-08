Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $16.28 Million Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ APP opened at $502.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.84. The company has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.51.

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $740.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on APP

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.