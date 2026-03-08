Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $25.72 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,643 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 52,724 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $25,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 172 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.74.

Positive Sentiment: Expedia announced a higher quarterly dividend (raised to $0.48/share) and investor buying to qualify for the payout helped lift demand; that dividend news is a direct catalyst for short?term buying. Article Link

Expedia announced a higher quarterly dividend (raised to $0.48/share) and investor buying to qualify for the payout helped lift demand; that dividend news is a direct catalyst for short?term buying. Positive Sentiment: Management disclosed a partnership that packages event?demand forecasting into potential B2B revenue opportunities — investors view this as a new growth avenue beyond consumer bookings. Article Link

Management disclosed a partnership that packages event?demand forecasting into potential B2B revenue opportunities — investors view this as a new growth avenue beyond consumer bookings. Positive Sentiment: Reports that OpenAI is rethinking ChatGPT shopping triggered a sector “relief rally” that boosted travel platforms like Expedia on hopes of additional traffic/distribution opportunities. Article Link

Reports that OpenAI is rethinking ChatGPT shopping triggered a sector “relief rally” that boosted travel platforms like Expedia on hopes of additional traffic/distribution opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — elevated call buying (~9,200 calls) — indicates bullish positioning or hedging ahead of the dividend/partnership news, amplifying intraday upside (informational; no direct article link).

Unusual options activity — elevated call buying (~9,200 calls) — indicates bullish positioning or hedging ahead of the dividend/partnership news, amplifying intraday upside (informational; no direct article link). Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and “trending” writeups summarized the move and context (volume, option flows); useful for sentiment tracking but not new fundamentals. Article Link

Market coverage and “trending” writeups summarized the move and context (volume, option flows); useful for sentiment tracking but not new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting showed no meaningful change in the available feed (odd zero-value reporting), so short covering is unlikely to explain the move based on current public data.

Short?interest reporting showed no meaningful change in the available feed (odd zero-value reporting), so short covering is unlikely to explain the move based on current public data. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Robert J. Dzielak (Chief Legal Officer) sold 8,225 shares (~$1.82M), reducing his stake ~7.4% — a routine but potentially sentiment?negative disclosure for some investors. SEC/Insider Filing

Insider selling: Robert J. Dzielak (Chief Legal Officer) sold 8,225 shares (~$1.82M), reducing his stake ~7.4% — a routine but potentially sentiment?negative disclosure for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target on EXPE to $245 and kept a Neutral rating — an analyst constraint that may cap upside or encourage some profit?taking after the pop. Article Link

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $249.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

