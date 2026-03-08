Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,408 shares during the quarter. Carnival comprises about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $35,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Carnival by 10.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,795,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,820,000 after purchasing an additional 272,452 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carnival by 1,921.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 785,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 746,854 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,952,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $40 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 55% upside from recent levels — a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support buy-side interest. Wells Fargo raises PT and rating

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $40 and kept an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 55% upside from recent levels — a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Income/buy thesis picked up traction: Seeking Alpha highlights Carnival as a dividend-yielding, low-volatility buy, citing margin improvements, Celebration Key and a reinstated $0.15 quarterly dividend — these fundamentals can attract income-focused investors. Seeking Alpha: Dividend-buy thesis

Income/buy thesis picked up traction: Seeking Alpha highlights Carnival as a dividend-yielding, low-volatility buy, citing margin improvements, Celebration Key and a reinstated $0.15 quarterly dividend — these fundamentals can attract income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Competitor expansion: Royal Caribbean (RCL) is adding Discovery?class ships, river cruises and private destinations to boost repeat demand — this signals strong industry demand but also intensifies competition for market share. Investors should view this as an industry growth indicator with mixed implications for CCL. RCL adds ships and destinations

Competitor expansion: Royal Caribbean (RCL) is adding Discovery?class ships, river cruises and private destinations to boost repeat demand — this signals strong industry demand but also intensifies competition for market share. Investors should view this as an industry growth indicator with mixed implications for CCL. Neutral Sentiment: Luxury promotions: Seabourn launched suite upgrades and shipboard-credit offers to drive bookings in 2026+; niche marketing and promotional activity across luxury operators may pressure yields in specific itineraries but has limited direct impact on Carnival’s mass-market segments. Seabourn promotion

Luxury promotions: Seabourn launched suite upgrades and shipboard-credit offers to drive bookings in 2026+; niche marketing and promotional activity across luxury operators may pressure yields in specific itineraries but has limited direct impact on Carnival’s mass-market segments. Negative Sentiment: Oil and geopolitical risk are the main immediate headwinds: multiple pieces link rising WTI crude (near $85) and Strait of Hormuz disruptions from Middle East conflict to pressure cruise margins and route economics — investors are selling on higher fuel-cost risk. Benzinga: Why Carnival shares falling

Oil and geopolitical risk are the main immediate headwinds: multiple pieces link rising WTI crude (near $85) and Strait of Hormuz disruptions from Middle East conflict to pressure cruise margins and route economics — investors are selling on higher fuel-cost risk. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction / price action coverage: Several outlets (Zacks, Yahoo Finance) flagged steeper-than-market declines in CCL, reinforcing negative momentum and potentially triggering technical selling. Yahoo/Zacks: CCL falls more steeply

Market reaction / price action coverage: Several outlets (Zacks, Yahoo Finance) flagged steeper-than-market declines in CCL, reinforcing negative momentum and potentially triggering technical selling. Negative Sentiment: Options and sentiment on fuel shock: Commentary on RCL options activity and oil-driven volatility highlights elevated hedging/trading around cruise names — a sign of short-term investor unease that typically spills over into CCL. Barchart: Oil shock and options activity

NYSE CCL opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

